Con Dao National Park releases 120,000 baby turtles into sea

Con Dao National Park in Ho Chi Minh City reported that since the start of the sea turtle nesting season in April 2025, park rangers have safely relocated nearly 1,800 turtle nests to incubation sites along the island’s beaches.

Of these, 1,500 nests have hatched, releasing about 120,000 healthy baby turtles into the sea. The remaining 300 nests are expected to hatch gradually by the end of December.

According to the park’s management board, the sea turtle nesting season runs annually from April to November. Con Dao serves as the primary nesting ground for green turtles, specifically the Chelonia mydas species, accounting for approximately 90 percent of all green turtle nesting activity across Vietnam’s coastal areas.

Tourists releasing baby sea turtles into the sea in Con Dao.

Each year, more than 600 female turtles return to the sandy beaches of Con Dao National Park to lay eggs. Over 150,000 hatchlings are rescued and released into the sea, with a hatching success rate of 87 percent.

In 2024, a total of 387 sea turtles laid 1,161 nests containing 111,986 eggs along the beaches of Con Dao.

Sea turtle nests are relocated by Con Dao National Park rangers to incubation sites. Photo: Quang Vu)

Officials predict that in 2025, the number of nesting sea turtles will surpass last year’s figure. For past years, Con Dao National Park’s sea turtle conservation program has stood out as a remarkable success, contributing significantly to global efforts to protect endangered marine species.

The conservation efforts involve local communities, including rangers, volunteers, businesses and tourists. Each hatchling released into the ocean carries the hope of continuing the sea turtle’s extraordinary journey of survival.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong