Important issues on agenda at second week of 15th NA’s tenth sitting

General Secretary To Lam attends National Assembly session on October 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Lawmakers are set to deliberate a raft of issues spanning environmental policy, socio-economic development, and judicial reform in the second week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s tenth sitting, taking place from October 27 to 31.

The morning session on October 27 is scheduled to commence with presentations on three significant legal drafts on detention enforcement, criminal sentence execution, and judicial record amendments. The parliament will then engage in floor debates addressing some remaining points with different opinions related to the four draft laws on extradition, the transfer of Sentenced Persons, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, and Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil Matters. The draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Intellectual Property Law will be on the table in the afternoon session.

On October 28, the NA will devote a full day to discussing the report and draft resolution on the results of thematic supervision regarding the implementation of laws and policies on environmental protection since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect. The session will be broadcast live on the radio and television.

Over the following two days, the parliamentary discussions will center on evaluating the nation’s socio-economic performance this year and charting a course for 2026. Lawmakers will assess the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on socio-economic development and economic restructuring for the 2021-2025 period.

The parliament will scrutinize reports from the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy on legal adjustments related to the restructuring of the state apparatus and decentralization, as well as on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws, and resolutions in 2025.

Fiscal issues will also be discussed, including the 2025 State budget performance and the 2026 budget proposal. The lawmakers will deliberate on the 2026-2030 national financial plan and public investment frameworks.

The parliamentary agenda also includes discussions on additional draft laws covering emergency situations, international treaties, defense industries, cybersecurity, state secret protection, and security and order.

The NA will also hear presentations and review reports on several legislative projects, such as laws on digital transformation, high technology, and technology transfer.

Vietnamplus