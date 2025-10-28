Vietnamese Talent Awards spread innovative values: NA Chairman

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the first prize of the “Nhan tai Dat Viet” (Vietnamese Talent) Awards to Dr. Duong Duc Hung and colleagues from the Viet Duc University Hospital for their project on multi-organ transplant from brain-dead donors.

The “Nhan tai Dat Viet” (Vietnamese Talent) Awards have reflected the pillars of sustainable national development while encouraging and spreading innovative values in the community, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man said while attending the 18th award ceremony in Hanoi on October 27.

The first prize of the “Nhan tai Dat Viet” (Vietnamese Talent) Awards is presented to Dr. Duong Duc Hung and colleagues from the Viet Duc University Hospital for their project on multi-organ transplant from brain-dead donors. (Photo: VNA)

Initiated by the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the awards were originally established to identify and honour outstanding achievements in information technology. Over two decades, the awards have expanded to multiple scientific fields, attracting more than 7,500 participants and over 3,500 entries. To date, more than 210 projects have been honoured, with over 50 commercialised and reaching regional and international markets.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised collectives and individuals for their standout scientific projects, describing them as exemplary “learning citizens” and “learning institutions” that embody the Vietnamese spirit of dedication and innovation.

He expressed his hope that the awards will continue inspiring scientific research and celebrate creativity and talent across all sectors of society.

The top legislator said that amidst the boom of the fourth Industrial Revolution, the power of AI, biotechnology development, and big data applications are generating breakthrough socio-economic development for the country. He took the occasion to call on young entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and scientists to join hands in creating a better future for the entire nation.

At the event, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia presented the top award to Dr. Duong Duc Hung and colleagues from the Viet Duc University Hospital for their project on multi-organ transplant from brain-dead donors.

A total of 21 prizes were awarded across categories, with nine in digital technology, four in medicine and pharmacy, one for young innovators, two for dedication, and five for self-learning excellence and lifelong education.

