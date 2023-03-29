Vietnam receives nearly 2.7 million int’l visitors in first three months

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), nearly 2.7 million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in the first three months of this year, amounting to 29.7 times the number during the same period last year.

In March alone, Vietnam received 895,400 foreign tourists, down four percent from the previous month and up 21.5 percent from the same period last year.

Foreign visitors to Vietnam arriving via air was more than 2.4 million, accounting for 89.8 percent of the total international travelers to the country and 29.4 times the number during the same period last year. There were 241,900 tourists coming by land, accounting for nine percent and 28 times higher than that of the same period last year. The remainder is the number of visitors coming by sea.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services hit VND161,100 billion (US$6.85 billion) and posted a 28.4 percent year-on-year increase in the first three months of 2023. Some localities saw good revenue growth including Da Nang with an increase of 73.5 percent, Quang Ninh at 43.1 percent, Can Tho at 42.4 percent, Hanoi 12.5 percent and HCMC at 37.2 percent.

In the next months, the number of international travelers to Vietnam is expected to rise thanks to China’s border reopening to group tours from March 15.

A tourism route connecting six destinations of Vietnam and China was launched in Hanoi on March 28. The route, called “Two countries – Six destinations”, is a joint program with the participation of the Tourism Departments of Hanoi, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and China's Honghe Prefecture, Yunnan Province.