Vietnam receives 3.7 million int’l visitors in first four months

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), in the first four months of this year, around 3.7 million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam. Domestic visitors reached 38 million.

Total revenue from tourism reached VND196,600 billion (US$8.4 billion), the report said.

In April alone, Vietnam received 984,100 foreign tourists, up 9.9 percent from the previous month. The number of domestic travelers was 10.5 million.

South Korea remains Vietnam's biggest tourism market in the first four months of 2023 with one million visitors, followed by the US with 263,000 tourists and China with 252,000 travelers.

The number of Chinese travelers to Vietnam in April was 112,000, up 61.5 percent compared to March thanks to China’s border reopening to group tours on March 15.

Australia and India came in eighth and tenth with 131,000 visitors and 112,000 people respectively. In the European market, Germany, the UK, and France provided the largest number of visitors to Vietnam.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services hit VND214,800 billion, presenting a year-on-year increase of 25.8 percent. Travel revenue was estimated at VND9,100 billion, nearly 2.1 times higher than the same period last year.

Although Vietnam is in the low season of international tourism, the country has seen a rise in the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam in April. The tourism sector is expected to achieve the target of eight million foreign travelers this year.