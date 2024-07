Vietnam ranked first at the 2024 Southeast Asian Rowing, U19 and U23 Championships held in the northern city of Hai Phong from June 27-30 with a total of 34 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Vietnamese rowers get gold medals at the 2024 Southeast Asian Rowing, U19 and U23 Championships. (Photo: duathuyenvn)

Indonesia came second with five golds, four silvers and 10 bronzes, while Thailand placed third with two golds, eight silvers and three bronzes.

After the rowing championship wrapped up on June 30, the teams will continue with canoeing events.

It brought together more than 500 athletes and coaches, with 264 for rowing and nearly 300 for canoeing, from seven Southeast Asian nations, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and host Vietnam.

VNA