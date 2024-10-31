Sports

Vietnam ranks first at 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship

SGGPO

Vietnam Sepak Takraw team ultimately claimed first place at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship with six gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

TD.jpg
Vietnamese players played with the highest determination at the tournament this year, securing six gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal. (Photo: Dao Thai)

October 30 was the last day of competition for the remaining events at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship in Tianjin City (China).

The coaching staff of the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team informed that on the last day of competition, the Vietnamese players played with the highest determination, securing more medals.

TTD.jpg
Vietnamese sepak takraw team joins the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship. (Photo: Dao Thai)

​Ultimately, Vietnam ranked first at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship, followed by the host nation- China with four gold medals and Hong Kong.

This is the 11th consecutive year that the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team stood the first place at the World Sepak Takraw Championship.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship Vietnam Sepak Takraw team first place

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn