Vietnam ranks first at 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship

Vietnam Sepak Takraw team ultimately claimed first place at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship with six gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Vietnamese players played with the highest determination at the tournament this year, securing six gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal. (Photo: Dao Thai)

October 30 was the last day of competition for the remaining events at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship in Tianjin City (China).

The coaching staff of the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team informed that on the last day of competition, the Vietnamese players played with the highest determination, securing more medals.

Vietnamese sepak takraw team joins the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship. (Photo: Dao Thai)

​Ultimately, Vietnam ranked first at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship, followed by the host nation- China with four gold medals and Hong Kong.

This is the 11th consecutive year that the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team stood the first place at the World Sepak Takraw Championship.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong