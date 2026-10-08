Vietnam ranks among world’s top 10 favourite countries in 2026

Vietnam has ranked 10th among the world’s 20 most favourite countries in 2026, with 92.99 points by the renowned US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported on October 8.

International cruise passengers join a Ho Chi Minh City sightseeing tour by cyclo organized by Saigontourist. (Photo: SGGP)

VNAT said the recognition reflected the growing prominence of Vietnam on the international tourism map, thanks to its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, distinctive cuisine, and memorable travel experiences.

​These include Hanoi, with its Old Quarter and rich cultural heritage; Ho Chi Minh City, known for its dynamic pace of life; Ha Long Bay, renowned for its spectacular scenery; and Hoi An and Hue, which stand out for their heritage values. Meanwhile, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, the mountainous routes of northern Vietnam, and the distinctive cultural spaces of the Central Highlands offer visitors a wide range of unique experiences. Together, these attractions create a diverse and distinctive tourism landscape of Vietnam in the eyes of international visitors.

Cuisine has also become one of the special “touchpoints” in the journey of discovery. From pho (rice noodle soup), banh mi (Vietnamese baguette), and coffee to local dishes imbued with the distinctive flavours of each region, Vietnamese culinary culture helps bring the image of Vietnam closer to international travelers.

At the same time, the friendliness and openness of local people, together with experiences rooted in local life, are increasingly adding to the appeal of journeys to explore the S-shaped country.

Vietnam’s inclusion in the top 10 favourite countries in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards adds another important milestone to the country’s international tourism brand. The result not only underscores the destination’s appeal but also reflects growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, cuisine and people.

Other countries on the list are Japan, Italy, Ireland, Cambodia, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Poland, Norway, Croatia, Austria, Switzerland, Singapore, Sweden and Germany.

Earlier, the Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026 released by the World Economic Forum showed that 13 of Vietnam’s 17 travel and tourism development pillar indicators were rated from upper-middle to world-leading levels. Notably, Vietnam ranked ninth globally for safety and security, placing it among the world’s top 10 countries in this category.

This advantage is particularly significant as Vietnam’s tourism sector targets 25 million international arrivals and around 150 million domestic tourist trips in 2026.

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