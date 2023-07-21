Vietnam ranks 95th in men’s football

The Vietnamese men’s national football team continues to hold the highest position in the Southeast Asia region, according to the FIFA Men’s Football rankings.

FIFA’s most recent rankings as of July 2023 showed that the Vietnamese national team maintains its position at 95th in the world and 15th in Asia, the next two spots in the top 3 of the region are occupied by Thailand at the 113th place, and the Philippines at the 135th place. Argentina remains in the first position globally, while Japan holds the number one place in the Asian region.

This result comes as no surprise, as after the FIFA Days took place in June, there were only a total of 62 international matches played in July. Apart from 25 matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the North, Central American, and Caribbean regions, the remainings were 37 friendly matches in the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Cup and COSAFA (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) Cup in Southern Africa. Therefore, there were no changes in the top 10, but there were some advancements in the rankings of Mexico, Cameroon, Canada, Panama, Kuwait, Bangladesh, and others.

In the top 5 of the Asian region, Japan is at the 20th place, while Iran is at 22nd, Australia is ranked 27th, South Korea maintains its ranking at 28th, and the 54th place belongs to Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA rankings for the next month will be announced on September 21, 2023.