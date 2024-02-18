According to the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Ranking’s list of the top teams in women’s volleyball, Vietnam ranks 39th on the women’s volleyball world ranking.

Vietnam ranks 39th on FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Ranking

The World Volleyball Federation (FIVB) yesterday announced the rankings of national (indoor) volleyball teams for men and women.

In the women's rankings, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team was ranked 39th. After the Vietnamese women's volleyball team participated in the most recent international tournament at the national team level - ASIAD 19 in October 2023, the team ranked fourth.

However, after winning the Asian Championship 2023 in September 2023 - the most recent international tournament at the national team level that FIVB calculated points for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team to get points on the world rankings, Vietnam’s team also ranked fourth in the tournament.

In terms of Asia, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team is ranked fifth. Vietnamese women's volleyball is now ranked after China, Japan, Thailand, and Kazakhstan. It is expected that in May, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will compete in the first international tournament of the year 2024.

In the men's rankings, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team is ranked 54th in the world. In Asia, we are ranked 11th. Vietnamese men's volleyball team ranks after Japan, Iran, Qatar, Korea, China, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan. In 2024, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team is also planning to take part in international tournaments to enhance their expertise.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan