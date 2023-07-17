Vietnam ranked 4th among safest places for retirees in Asia

Vietnam was placed fourth among the ten safest places to retire in Asia for less than US$2,000 per month, according to a list released by GOBankingRates, a personal finance publication run by US-based financial services corporation Nasdaq.

GOBankingRates said it pulled data from the United Nations Pacific-Asia Region Group, the figures for GDP from WorldPopulationReview and for cost of living from Numbeo, as well as the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index 2022 Report. Countries needed to have a global peace index of fewer than 2.0 to qualify.

The finding showed Vietnam gained its spot for its average monthly cost of living at US$1,117 and global peace index ranking at 1.786.

“Vietnam's cost of living index is a low 24, but its GDP is higher than most on the list, at US$462.6 trillion said the report.

Malaysia topped the list with a 1.471 global peace index and a US$1,066 average monthly cost of living, followed by Kuwait and Mongolia. Other nations named were Indonesia, Jordan, Cambodia, Oman, Cyprus, and Nepal.