Vietnam proposes to add four martial arts to 33rd SEA Games

The Vietnam Olympic Committee has sent an official letter to the Southeast Asian Sports Federation a proposal of adding four sports to the competition schedule of the 2025 SEA Games.

Vietnam proposes to add vovinam to the official competition program of the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 in Thailand. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

These proposed sports include vovinam, karate, jujitsu, wushu and sambo.

At a recent meeting of the Southeast Asian Sports Federation on May 15 in Thailand, the Organizing Committee of the 33rd South East Asian Games, hosted by Thailand, preliminarily announced the list of sports for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

Among them, vovinam, karate, jujitsu, wushu, sambo and several other sports were not mentioned.

It is expected that the Southeast Asian Sports Federation will continue to organize a meeting in December to officially announce the number of sports in the competition program of the 2025 SEA Games.

In the SEA Games 31 and SEA Games 32, vovinam was listed in the official competition program.

Vietnam sports hoped that Vietnamese martial arts would be competed at the 33rd SEA Games.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong