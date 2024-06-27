Sports

Vietnam proposes to add four martial arts to 33rd SEA Games

SGGPO

The Vietnam Olympic Committee has sent an official letter to the Southeast Asian Sports Federation a proposal of adding four sports to the competition schedule of the 2025 SEA Games.

vivoman.jpg
Vietnam proposes to add vovinam to the official competition program of the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 in Thailand. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

These proposed sports include vovinam, karate, jujitsu, wushu and sambo.

At a recent meeting of the Southeast Asian Sports Federation on May 15 in Thailand, the Organizing Committee of the 33rd South East Asian Games, hosted by Thailand, preliminarily announced the list of sports for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

Among them, vovinam, karate, jujitsu, wushu, sambo and several other sports were not mentioned.

It is expected that the Southeast Asian Sports Federation will continue to organize a meeting in December to officially announce the number of sports in the competition program of the 2025 SEA Games.

In the SEA Games 31 and SEA Games 32, vovinam was listed in the official competition program.

Vietnam sports hoped that Vietnamese martial arts would be competed at the 33rd SEA Games.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

33rd SEA Games four martial arts Vietnamese martial arts

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn