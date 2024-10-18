Vietnam plans network of cultural and sports facilities

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just unveiled the plan for the cultural and sports facilities network and the tourism system for the 2021-2030 period with a vision reaching to 2045 via an online conference.

The online conference was seen the presences of representatives from provinces and cities across the nation.

The Ministry plans to build more theaters

During the conference, officials from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 509/QD-TTg issued on June 13, 2024. This decision approves the Tourism System Planning for the period from 2021 to 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2045. The full objective set for 2025 is that Vietnam will emerge as a compelling destination recognized for its significant tourism development potential on a global scale.

Moreover, by the year 2030, tourism is expected to emerge as a pivotal economic sector with the orientation towards sustainable growth and establishing itself as a destination with exceptional development potential on a global scale. Specific objectives have been established, including the aim to attract between 25 to 28 million international tourists and 130 million domestic travelers by 2025.

Additionally, the sector is projected to sustain a domestic visitor growth rate of 8 to 9 percent annually, with a direct contribution to the national GDP ranging from 8 to 9 percent.

Plus, the ministry’s plan also targets that by 2030, the country will welcome 35 million international visitors, a growth rate of 13 - 15 percent a year; welcoming 160 million domestic visitors, a domestic visitor growth rate of 4 - 5 percent yearly, directly contributing 13 - 14 percent to GDP.

The plan sets out a clear direction for the development of the tourism market, the orientation for tourism product development from now until 2030, and the investment focus for tourism development. It organizes Vietnam's tourism space into six regions, three growth poles, eight dynamic areas, five main tourism corridors, and 11 tourism centers, forming a comprehensive system of national tourism areas and potential locations for further development into national tourism areas.

The conference also revealed the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 991/QD-TTg, issued on September 16, 2024 which endorses the plan of the network of cultural and sports facilities for the period from 2021 to 2030, with a long-term vision to 2045. This decision outlines the strategic direction for the enhancement of the national network of physical training and sports facilities, as well as the development of the national network of cultural facilities.

This encompasses twelve key areas namely the museum network, library network, cinema network, performing arts network, cultural and art exhibition network, cultural center network within the country, Vietnamese cultural centers located abroad, specialized research and training facilities in culture and art, the Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village, and facilities for the digitization of cultural data.

Furthermore, key cultural and sports centers associated with important national and regional cities in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Vinh, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho will be established; creating close links between levels. The ministry also announced that it will register to host the Asian Games in the coming time.

The Ministry plans to establish more museums

The planning efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism encompass the research and establishment of new national and specialized museums. This initiative includes the research and construction of four significant projects, each designed to accommodate at least 1,200 seats. These projects are the Vietnam National Music and Ballet Theater, the Vietnam Opera House, the Vietnam Drama Theater, and the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, there are plans to upgrade four existing projects, also with a minimum capacity of 1,200 seats, which include the Vietnam Cheo Theater, the Vietnam Tuong Theater, the Vietnam Puppetry Theater, and the Vietnam Youth Theater.

The strategy outlines the framework for enhancing the national infrastructure of physical education and sports facilities, which encompasses a system of training centers dedicated to athletes; a network of centers for sports activities; a collection of research and training institutions focused on physical education and sports; as well as facilities for sports services and rehabilitation for athletes.

Additionally, the conference recognized the valuable input from local representatives regarding solutions for executing the plan.

Based on representatives’ opinions, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will formulate a detailed plan to actualize these initiatives. These strategies serve as crucial policies for localities, providing a foundation to attract investment resources aimed at advancing culture, sports, and tourism within each region.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan