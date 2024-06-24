Vietnam culture, tourism festival to take place in RoK later this month

The 2024 Vietnam Culture and Tourism Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take place from June 29 to July 3, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hoi An ancient city - an attractive destination to RoK tourists (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the festival, there will be a forum on tourism promotion and cultural cooperation between the two countries, a business meeting with the participation of Vietnam’s senior leaders, a space to promote the image of the Vietnamese country, people, and tourism culture, and art performances.

The VNAT said that this will be an opportunity for it, as well as localities, and businesses to introduce attractive policies, destinations, and products, and also a chance for enterprises to establish business cooperation and attract more Korean tourists.

Last year, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign tourists, including 3.6 million Koreans, making the RoK top in the number of international visitors to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, around 420,000 Vietnamese people chose the East Asian nation as their holiday destination.

According to data from the Booking platform Yeogi Eottae of the RoK, Vietnam is witnessing an increasing number of hotel bookings by Korean travelers for this year's peak summer tourist season

Specifically, the number of hotel bookings by RoK visitors in the Philippines and Vietnam for the June - August period increased by 3.1 times and 3 times, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

Statistics from the Yeogi Eottae website released on May 2 indicated that as of late April, the number of hotel bookings in the two Southeast Asian countries was leading in the region.

Vietnamplus