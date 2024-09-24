Google continues to promote Vietnam’s culture, tourism

A delegation of Vietnamese high-ranking officials led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong visited Google headquarters in the city of Mountain View, California on September 23 (local time).

The Vietnamese delegation visits Google headquarters in the city of Mountain View, California.

At the working session with Google representatives, the two sides discussed cooperation potential on promoting Vietnam's culture, tourism, and digital transformation in the fields of tourism, culture, arts, and entertainment.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong expressed his sincere thanks to the American multinational corporation for its support in promoting images, the land, people, and culture of Vietnam to global visitors through important projects.

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the ministry hoped Google would share international experiences of the laws of countries around the world related to the development of the cultural industry, cultural and tourism policies, regulations on performing arts, fine arts, photography, and exhibitions. It aims to help the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to finalize its cultural and tourism policies.

In the tourism sector, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong suggested Google and the Vietnamese tourism industry continue to strengthen cooperation activities, build a smart tourism ecosystem associated with digital and green transformation, enhance administrative reforms in tourism, develop tourism human resources, provide support to the Vietnamese tourism industry to effectively exploit Google's digital tools, and implement projects that promote Vietnam's image, people, and culture on the Google Arts & Culture platform.

At the working session

Representatives from Google said that the company will continue to implement projects to promote Vietnamese culture and tourism and give support in digital transformation and content creation in the areas managed by the Ministry.

Additionally, YouTube will select and invite popular content creators from the key markets to Vietnam to promote Vietnamese landscapes and culture and support the YouTube channel of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Google Arts & Culture has officially launched an exclusive site for Vietnam called "Vibrant Vietnam" which offers 31 online exhibitions with over 400 images and dozens of videos on the cultures of ethnic groups in Vietnam.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh