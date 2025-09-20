Vietnam Pho Festival 2025 to be held in Singapore in October

The 2025 Vietnam Pho Festival will be held in Singapore on October 18-19, aiming to honor Pho, a quintessential dish embodying the essence of Vietnam's wet-rice civilization.

The program is co-organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist), and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

Under the theme “Pho—Enjoying Together, Growing Together,” the event aims to present Pho not merely as a quintessential Vietnamese dish but as a cultural ambassador, a bridge fostering friendship and shared growth between nations.

A highlight of the festival is the culinary space, where visitors have the opportunity to savor authentic pho prepared by some of Vietnam’s most renowned chefs.

The main kitchen team features culinary talents from Saigontourist’s prestigious five-star hotels, including Rex, Majestic, Grand, and Caravelle, alongside celebrated Pho brands such as Pho Thin Bo Ho, Pho Ta, Pho Phu Gia, Pho Vuong, and Ba Ban Pho. This diverse lineup offers a rich tapestry of flavors and serving styles, showcasing the depth and versatility of Vietnam’s national dish.

In addition to Pho, a variety of other traditional Vietnamese delicacies are presented, contributing to a vibrant “symphony of Vietnamese cuisine” that highlights the country’s rich culinary heritage.

At the press conference of the 2025 Vietnam Pho Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Steering Committee, emphasized that the event, featuring stories of economy, history, culture, human connection, and a shared aspiration for progress, opens up new opportunities for cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dat, General Director of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Joint Venture Company (SECC—a joint venture between Saigontourist Group and Phu My Hung Development Co., Ltd.), noted that the event serves as a platform to showcase the finest of Vietnamese cuisine while also acting as a cultural bridge strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, remarked that Singapore is one of the key markets for promoting rice-based products.

He noted that Singaporean businesses are highly responsive and dynamic, serving as a vital gateway linking the Singapore market with other countries in the region.

During the festival, the Vietnam–Singapore Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Forum 2025 will also take place, expected to attract around 150 businesses from both countries. The forum will focus on key sectors, including food processing, green logistics, tourism, and e-commerce.

As part of the festivities, the “Seeking the Best Pho Chef 2025” competition, organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper in collaboration with the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, is also being held. The contest attracted 28 contestants from various regions across the country. The five chefs awarded the prestigious Golden Star Anise title will join a delegation of culinary artisans traveling to Singapore, where they will take part in cultural exchanges and promote Vietnamese Pho directly at the event.

The “Vietnam Pho Festival” traces its roots back to “Pho Day” (December 12), an annual celebration that has been held since 2017.

Following successful editions in Japan in 2023 and South Korea in 2024, this year’s event in Singapore continues to contribute to spreading Vietnamese Pho to the world and promoting the image of a dynamic, hospitable, and culturally rich Vietnam to the international community.

Related News Vietnam Pho Festival 2024 officially starts in Seoul

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh