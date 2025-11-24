Handbook providing comprehensive information on film production in HCMC launched

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Cinema Department of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies launched the ‘HCMC – A Destination for Film Production’ handbook on November 23.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee present flowers in appreciation to organizations and individuals who actively contributed to and supported the implementation of the handbook. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, as part of the 24th Vietnam Film Festival, took place within the framework of the seminar titled ‘Current Situation and Solutions for Attracting Film Crews to Localities.’

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City’s recognition by UNESCO as a Creative City in the field of cinema, the first film city in Southeast Asia, marks a particularly significant milestone, underscoring the city’s international stature and the strong development potential of its cultural industry.

The launch of the ‘Ho Chi Minh City – A Destination for Film Production’ handbook carries particularly significant meaning. The publication is not only a useful professional resource for film producers but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to developing cinema in line with the national cultural industry development strategy, consistent with Vietnam’s cinema development strategy through 2030, with a vision toward 2045, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Paul Abela, Audiovisual Attaché of the French Embassy, whose office has closely collaborated with and actively supported the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s cinema, particularly during the creation of this handbook, said that the guidebook addresses an essential need, providing significant advantages for film production in the city.

These guidelines contribute to building a sustainable framework in Ho Chi Minh City, helping to professionalize the stages of filming and film production. This represents a major opportunity for Vietnamese cinema to create compelling stories while elevating Ho Chi Minh City’s stature in Southeast Asia’s film industry. The city possesses abundant resources to become a center for artistic and cultural creativity, he added.

Mr. Paul Abela, Audiovisual Attaché of the French Embassy, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

For the first time in Vietnam, a locality has proactively developed a specialized handbook for international film crews, providing comprehensive information on locations, services, infrastructure, support procedures, communication systems, and resources ready to serve film production in Ho Chi Minh City.

The handbook has been designed to international standards, with professional guidance and support from the French Embassy in Vietnam, as well as international cinema experts and Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

The launch of the handbook also marks the first initiative demonstrating Ho Chi Minh City’s strong commitment following its recognition by UNESCO as a Creative City in the field of cinema.

With this title, the city aims to build a professional film production ecosystem, facilitating access and operations for both domestic and international film crews in Vietnam.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The ‘Ho Chi Minh City—A Destination for Film Production’ handbook will provide an overview of the city’s geography, climate, transportation, and services; a catalog of prominent and potential filming locations; a list of production support units, logistics services, and human resources; procedures, protocols, and guidance for working with regulatory agencies; as well as key contact information and points of resolution for film crews.

It is regarded as a driving force to help Ho Chi Minh City continue developing a ‘one-door support’ mechanism for film productions, modernize infrastructure, and promote investment in the film industry.

Alongside the handbook, Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to continue implementing new initiatives to attract international film projects, promote film tourism, and showcase Vietnam to friends around the world.

By Van Tuan, Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh