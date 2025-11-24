All proceeds from culinary festival donated to flood-affected people

The 2025 International Culinary and Cultural Festival, themed “Trip of Flavors—A Culinary Journey across Five Continents,” attracted nearly 20,000 visitors who explored, tasted, and experienced a diverse array of cuisines from around the world.

Delegates attend the 2025 International Culinary and Cultural Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

In her opening remarks, Ms. Le Nguyet Anh, spouse of Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, highlighted the humanitarian significance of the festival, noting that cuisine serves as a bridge between cultures, while the spirit of sharing transcends all boundaries, bringing hope to communities affected by floods.

At the inauguration ceremony, the organization board called upon the Vietnamese tradition of “mutual support and solidarity,” emphasizing that whether contributions are large or small, financial or in-kind, every act of generosity provides invaluable encouragement to help local residents rebuild their lives. The centerpiece of the event is that all proceeds will be directed to regions impacted by natural disasters and floods.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei also extended his condolences and announced that the Chinese government will provide US$500,000 in aid to the Vietnamese localities impacted by the calamities.

This year’s festival showcases a wide array of signature dishes from both Vietnam and around the world. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s festival features 128 display booths representing 50 embassies, 20 local foreign affairs offices, and 8 units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as various businesses and international organizations.

The festival offers a variety of engaging activities, including the “Borderless Food Diary,” “A Global Taste Journey,” the performance showcase “Flavors of Vietnam,” and a selection of unique souvenir booths. The event has truly become a symbol of cultural exchange, generosity, and international solidarity.

All proceeds from the festival is directed to communities affected by natural disasters. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2025 International Food and Culture Festival—Trip of Flavors is organized by the Department of Protocol for Diplomatic Missions in coordination with the Department of State Ceremonies, the Department of Press and Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies.

The festival aims to promote Vietnam’s image as a dynamic and friendly country, ready to connect for peace, cooperation, and development, she added.

With its scale and innovative content, the event is set to become a standout cultural and diplomatic highlight in Hanoi during the year-end festive season.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh