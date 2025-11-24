Culture/art

HCMC celebrates 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association, on November 23, held a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day at the Ton Duc Thang Museum.

The Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association presents Commemorative Medals and Certificates of Merit to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh signing Decree 65 on the preservation of folktales, as well as the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day being designated as an annual national event.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association also launched three new chapters, including the Binh Duong Museum Chapter, the Tinh Tam–Tra Viet (Vietnamese tea) Cultural Heritage Chapter, and the Con Dao Special National Relic Site Chapter. The establishment decisions were handed over to representatives of the new chapters, underscoring the robust growth of the heritage network in the Southern region.

The Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association launches three new chapters. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association presented Commemorative Medals and Certificates of Merit to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

The celebration was enlivened with a vibrant display of traditional Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) performances by the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Heritage Chapter.

In her closing remarks, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association, Le Tu Cam, expressed gratitude to the delegates, artisans, members, and partner organizations who collectively contributed to this meaningful event in honor of Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day. She emphasized the Association’s hope that the community will continue to nurture its passion for heritage, helping to bring cultural treasures closer to the public, especially the younger generation.

By Trong Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

