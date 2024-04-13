Vietnam named among best destinations for solo female travel in 2024

With tourism routes stretching from North to South and diverse types of tourism including mountains, beaches, and islands, Vietnam has been named among the nine best places for solo female travel in 2024 by British travel magazine Time Out.

Vietnam has been named among the best destinations for solo female travel in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Solo travel offering a unique and different experience is currently a new trend that attracts many young travelers.

When traveling solo, women have time to reflect and reconnect with themselves, focusing on who they are and what they want in life. They can temporarily set aside the role of a wonderful woman and simply relax. Solo travel allows women to have space and time to enjoy the present and connect with nature.

“When it comes to the safest destinations for women backpacking in Southeast Asia, Thailand and Vietnam still vie for the top spot – but Vietnam is a good place to start. With a well-trodden tourist route, stretching from the capital of Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh in the south, the country encompasses mountains, beaches, islands, and ancient villages like Hoi An and Hue, plus some of the region’s best cuisine. Whether you make the journey by train, sleeper bus, or scooter, thousands of other solo travelers will be making the same trip.

Vietnam is named among best destinations for solo travel destinations for women in 2024 ", the UK's leading travel magazine wrote.

Other popular destinations for solo female travel include Sri Lanka, Portugal, Czech Republic, Japan, Guatemala, Australia, Greece and New Zealand.

By Quoc Viet – Translated by Kim Khanh