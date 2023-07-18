Vietnam moves to attract more Indian tourists

India is seen as a potential market for Vietnam’s tourism, according to Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

India is seen as a potential market for Vietnam’s tourism, and the country will strengthen promotion activities to lure more holiday-makers from the South Asian market, according to Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Vietnam welcomed 5.6 million foreign tourists, including 141,000 Indian arrivals, in the first six months of 2013. India was the 10th largest tourism market in the period.The improved air links between Vietnam and India have made it easier for travelers of the two nations.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and Vietjet Air of Vietnam, along with IndiGo of India, have opened numerous air routes connecting Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata in India.

Many other famous tourism places such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long, and Hoi An are popular for Indian travelers.

According to a survey of VNAT’s Tourism Development Research Institute, India is seen as one of the attractive tourism markets for Vietnam to target.

It is a potential tourism market segment but can be challenging to tap into, the institute said. Tourism companies need to have a well-prepared workforce that understands Indian culture, lifestyle, habits, and cuisine, thus providing suitable services to Indian visitors, it noted.

Last year, as many as 137,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam, ranking ninth among the 10 largest tourism markets of Vietnam. Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Indigo are operating 21 direct air routes with 60 flights per week.