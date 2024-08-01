Health

Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2024 in HCMC opens

The 22nd International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2024) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCMC on August 1.

A booth at the Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2024 in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

The three-day event features over 500 booths of 450 businesses from 22 countries and territories, including major pavilions of India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and China.

On display are pharmaceuticals; dietary supplements; processing and packaging machinery; medical machinery and equipment; analytical, experimental, and chemical equipment; hospital services and furniture; medical tourism, healthcare software; dental and ophthalmic equipment; and cosmetics, aesthetics, and beauty equipment.

Within the framework of the exhibition, there is a seminar named "Healthcare Technology 4.0" and a business forum on Vietnam-India cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

In Vietnam, the medical device market is developing strongly with a value of US$1.67 billion, ranking eighth in the Asia-Pacific. It has experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 percent, fueled by factors such as an aging population, increasing standards of living, and favorable policies aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting technology transfer.

