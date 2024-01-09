Vietnam marks first bird’s nest batch exported to China by air

Vietnam has exported bird’s nests to China by air for the first time, which once again reflects opportunities for the bird’s nest industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird’s nest export to China was signed.

Bird's nest products of The Hai Yen have met standards for export to China. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The first Vietnamese bird’s nest products shipped to China by air underwent customs clearance on January 5. The products of The Hai Yen, based in Nha Trang city of central Khanh Hoa province, were delivered from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to a company based in Shenzhen city of China.

This batch was the first to be exported to China via the official channel by air since Vietnamese firms were granted export codes for bird’s nest products in October 2023.

In November, the first Vietnamese bird’s nests entered this neighbouring market via the official channel by land.

Tran Thanh Hai, CEO of The Hai Yen, said the company chose air transport to deliver its bird’s nests to ensure the best quality as this means of transport is quick, thus minimising impact on product quality.

Earlier, it had taken The Hai Yen months to negotiate and work to meet standards for raw material, processing, packaging, and transport. The firm was granted an export code by the General Administration of Customs China in October last year.

Hai noted that to export bird’s nests to China, the company has received support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Animal Health, and the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

Numerous challenges are still ahead for all licensed businesses to win Chinese consumers’ trust, she said, perceiving that the presence of Vietnamese bird’s nests in this populous market is a great chance for the industry to grow more strongly in the future.

Echoing the view, Le Thanh Dai, Chairman of the Vietnam Swiftlet Farming Association, said China is a highly potential market for Vietnamese bird’s nests, and the export via the official channel to this market will create big opportunities for the industry’s sustainable development.

Vietnamplus