Vietnam making thorough preparation for AFC U17 Asian Cup finals

Freshly wrapping off their first training session of 16 days, Vietnamese U17 players are about to embark on a carefully designed plan in preparation for the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup, which will take place from June 15 to July 2 in Thailand.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the team and their coach, Hoang Anh Tuan, will gather in Hanoi on May 3 for a training session lasting about two weeks in the northern province of Phu Tho. Then they will go to Qatar for further training from May 19 - 22, during which the squad is set to have a friendly match with the host nation’s U17 team on May 21.

The Vietnamese players will continue getting their skills sharpened in Japan from May 22 to June 6 through various friendly matches with local football clubs.

Following the trip to Japan, they will come back home for a final training session in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau before heading to Thailand for the tournament.

Topping Group F of the qualifiers, Vietnam are in Group D of the finals together with strong rivals – defending champions Japan, India and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place from June 15 to July 2.