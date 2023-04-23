SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Sports

Vietnam making thorough preparation for AFC U17 Asian Cup finals

Freshly wrapping off their first training session of 16 days, Vietnamese U17 players are about to embark on a carefully designed plan in preparation for the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup, which will take place from June 15 to July 2 in Thailand.
Vietnam making thorough preparation for AFC U17 Asian Cup finals ảnh 1

Vietnamese U17 players (Photo: vff.org.vn)

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the team and their coach, Hoang Anh Tuan, will gather in Hanoi on May 3 for a training session lasting about two weeks in the northern province of Phu Tho. Then they will go to Qatar for further training from May 19 - 22, during which the squad is set to have a friendly match with the host nation’s U17 team on May 21.

The Vietnamese players will continue getting their skills sharpened in Japan from May 22 to June 6 through various friendly matches with local football clubs.

Following the trip to Japan, they will come back home for a final training session in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau before heading to Thailand for the tournament.

Topping Group F of the qualifiers, Vietnam are in Group D of the finals together with strong rivals – defending champions Japan, India and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place from June 15 to July 2.

Vietnamplus

Tags

AFC U17 Asian Cup finals Vietnam Football Federation Vietnamese players Group D of the finals

Other news