Vietnam continued to rank first on the second competition day of the 2024 Southeast Asian Rowing, U19 and U23 Championships.

Vietnam maintains first place on second day of SA canoeing championship (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam continued to rank first on the second competition day of the 2024 Southeast Asian Rowing, U19 and U23 Championships which is going on in the northern city of Hai Phong, bringing home a total of 13 gold, 16 silver and 9 bronze medals on the day.

Meanwhile, Thailand won five golds, two silvers and ten bronzes to come in second, followed by Singapore with two golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Indonesia secured two golds, and two silvers, Malaysia bagged home one gold, and Cambodia pocketed one bronze.

Vietnamese athletes also claimed the most medals in the first rounds of the championships on July 4. They won 19 golds, 17 silvers and six bronzes while Indonesia pocketed two silvers and four bronzes, Thailand two golds, three silvers and 11 bronzes, Malaysia one gold and one silver, Cambodia one bronze, and Singapore four golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

Nearly 200 athletes are participating in the championships.

Earlier, Vietnamese athletes bagged 34 gold medals, ranking first at the 2024 Southeast Asia rowing event, which concluded on June 30.

Vietnamplus