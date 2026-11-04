Vietnam Legal Elite Award 2027 set to launch with new hallmarks

Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, in collaboration with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, is scheduled to host the announcement and launch ceremony for the Vietnam Legal Elite Award 2027 on November 9.

The announcement and launch ceremony of the Vietnam Legal Elite Award 2027 is scheduled for November 9.

The event marks the inception of the award's second edition, continuing its mission to discover and honor outstanding individuals who have made exemplary contributions to legal education, scientific research, and law-making nationwide.

Established to mark the 50th tradition anniversary and 30th naming anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, the Vietnam Legal Elite Award was first presented on March 30, 2026. Designed as an annual event, the award aims to become a prestigious gathering place for the nationwide academic and legal community while fostering faith in the power of knowledge.

Under the banner "Honoring Values—Shaping the Future," the Vietnam Legal Elite Award seeks to recognize outstanding individuals in legal education, scientific research, and lawmaking while spreading a spirit of commitment, creativity, and public service.

Each honored recipient represents not only a personal achievement but also serves to inspire upcoming generations on the journey to uphold and advance rule-of-law values.

The signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ho Chi Minh City University of Law and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on September 18. (Photo: SGGP)

The award also pays special tribute to persistent and long-lasting contributions in the legal field, such as dedication to educating generations of law students, research projects that transform awareness and practice, and initiatives that help refine the legal system while creating an enduring impact on legal life.

The launch ceremony on November 9 serves as an occasion to review the hallmarks of the inaugural edition and introduce new features for this year's award. The program is expected to draw leaders from Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and numerous press and media agencies, as well as guests and key partners accompanying the award. It also provides an opportunity for the two organizing entities to outline their shared vision for the long-term development of the award.

Leveraging the collaboration between a legal education institution with a rich tradition and a prestigious press agency, the Vietnam Legal Elite Award 2027 is expected to further reinforce its position as a trusted recognition platform where academic values, research achievements, and contributions to legal practice receive well-deserved honor.

Beyond the scope of an annual accolade, the program aims to spread a spirit of dedication, foster creative aspirations, and strengthen cohesion within the legal community. Through these efforts, the award not only honors the contributions that have shaped the value of Vietnam’s legal system but also inspires upcoming generations to build upon those achievements, contributing to the sustainable advancement of the country's legal scholarship.

By Thanh Tung – Translated by Kim Khanh