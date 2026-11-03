Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC rolls out cultural diplomacy strategy through 2045

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City aims to strengthen its global cultural presence through major international festivals and cultural diplomacy initiatives by 2030.

Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement Vietnam's cultural diplomacy strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to promote Vietnamese, HCMC and southern cultural identities globally while leveraging cultural soft power to support cultural industries, tourism, trade and investment.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to implement the cultural diplomacy strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, across the city. The plan sets out a range of key objectives and tasks to promote Vietnamese cultural identity, the culture of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region to the world, while enhancing cultural soft power and linking the development of cultural industries with tourism, trade and investment.

HCMC will focus on building and positioning its cultural brand in association with its designation as a UNESCO Creative City in the field of film. The city also seeks to promote the distinctive values of southern culture, urban culture, maritime and island culture, and traditional craft villages.

By 2030, the city aims to maintain and elevate regional and international cultural and sporting events. It plans to establish and ensure the stable operation of at least two international arts festivals bearing the city's signature brand, with a focus on the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) and the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival (HOZO).

Each year, the city will organize at least one “Ho Chi Minh City Day” program or a Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Week abroad.

The plan also emphasizes the urgent completion of the dossier for the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, which is to be submitted to the competent authorities in 2027 for nomination to UNESCO's World Heritage List.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

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traditional craft villages Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival (HOZO) UNESCO's World Heritage List

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