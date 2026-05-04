Vietnam launches national plan to combat livestock diseases

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has enacted a sweeping 2026–2030 strategy to cut outbreaks and livestock losses by at least 30 percent nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Decision No. 779/QD-TTg, officially enacting the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Avian influenza, Foot-and-Mouth disease, and African Swine Fever for the 2026–2030 period.

The initiative sets ambitious targets to mitigate the impact of livestock diseases across the country. Specifically, the plan aims for a minimum 30 percent reduction in Avian Influenza outbreaks compared to the 2019–2025 average. Similarly, it targets at least a 30 percent decrease in both the number of Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks and resulting livestock culls relative to the 2021–2025 average.

For African Swine Fever, the Government seeks to reduce the frequency of outbreaks and the number of swine disposals by at least 30 percent compared to the 2020–2025 figures.

Under this directive, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will take on state management duties, offering detailed guidelines, supervision, and performance assessments.

The national plan outlines ten core pillars for implementation, including:

· Regulatory and institutional refinement,

· The promotion of biosecure farming practices,

· Expanding vaccine-based disease prevention,

· Enhanced epidemiological surveillance and emergency outbreak response,

· Strict regulation of livestock transport, slaughterhouse operations, and veterinary hygiene inspections,

· The establishment of disease-free farming zones,

· Advancements in diagnostic testing and scientific research,

· Public awareness campaigns to drive behavioral change,

· Strengthening international cooperation in veterinary health.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan