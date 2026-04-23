Ho Chi Minh City commends medical personnel for completing mission in Truong Sa

The Vietnam People's Navy and the Ho Chi Minh City health sector organized a ceremony to review and conclude the medical outreach program providing healthcare services to both soldiers and residents in Truong Sa Special Zone yesterday.

Representatives of the four hospitals receive commendations from the Vietnam People's Navy. (Photo: SGGP)

After a 17-day mission, a delegation of medical professionals from Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Vietnam People's Navy, successfully conducted health check-ups for thousands of military personnel and civilians in Truong Sa Special Zone.

Accordingly, from March 15 to April 1, delegation No. 1, comprising medical personnel from Le Van Thinh Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, and the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, conducted medical examinations and provided medicines to thousands of military personnel and civilians in Truong Sa Special Zone.

At each stop, the delegation not only delivered health check-ups but also offered guidance to residents and soldiers on healthcare practices suited to the unique conditions of maritime and island environments.

Medical doctors conduct health examinations and dispensed medicines to military personnel and civilians inTruong Sa Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

At the closing ceremony, the Vietnam People's Navy awarded certificates of merit to four collectives, including Le Van Thinh Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, and the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. Certificates of merit and “Truong Sa Soldier” insignias were also presented to the doctors and medical staff participating in Delegation No. 1.

At the ceremony, Dr. Tran Van Khanh, Director of Le Van Thinh Hospital, emphasized that the mission reaffirmed the pivotal role of the healthcare sector in accompanying forces tasked with safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty. The initiative, he noted, contributed to strengthening the “people’s heart and mind posture,” while fostering closer bonds between the mainland and the Truong Sa archipelago.

For each medical staff member in the delegation, this was a great honor—an opportunity to contribute their professional expertise and intellect to the cause of protecting and caring for the health of soldiers and civilians in the nation’s remote island areas, Dr. Tran Van Khanh said.

Doctos perform a medical procedure on a patient in Truong Sa. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Lieutenant Colonel Dao Hong Thang, Deputy Chief of Logistics and Technical Affairs of Naval Region 4 Command, despite numerous difficulties caused by adverse weather conditions, the medical staff consistently maintained high morale and enthusiasm, overcoming challenges and successfully fulfilling their mission of providing healthcare services to residents and service members in the island and maritime areas.

He further noted that in June, the Vietnam People's Navy is expected to continue coordinating with the health sector to organize Medical Delegation No. 2, which will carry out healthcare missions for forces stationed and performing duties in Truong Sa.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh