Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health warns of scams impersonating inspectors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has issued a warning that several individuals have been impersonating inspection teams from the department in order to defraud the public.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health had regularly received reports that certain individuals were using phone calls to falsely present themselves as members of inspection teams from the municipal Department of Health. These individuals attempted to intimidate and exert pressure, carrying out fraudulent acts to appropriate assets from private medical and pharmaceutical establishments.

This is an act of impersonation of state management agencies, causing serious damage to the reputation of the health sector while also posing a risk of financial loss to the public if it is not promptly identified and prevented.

According to current regulations, all inspection activities conducted by the Department of Health are carried out in strict compliance with legal procedures.

Specifically, for planned inspections, the Department of Health issues an official written notice clearly stating the time and location. For unplanned or ad hoc inspections, the inspection team must present a valid inspection decision.

After an inspection, if further follow-up work is required, the Department of Health will send an official written invitation. Under no circumstances are communications or requests made via telephone.

Individuals and medical practice establishments are advised not to comply with any requests made via telephone by persons claiming to be officials of the Department of Health; not to provide any personal or financial information; and not to transfer money under any circumstances. Upon detecting any signs of impersonation, please immediately contact the Department of Health hotline at 0967.771.010 or 0989.401.155 or report to the nearest police authority for timely assistance and handling, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health noted.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh