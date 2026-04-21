Food watchdog issues urgent alert over HiPP baby food recall

After Austria’s recall of HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato jars, Vietnam's food watchdog has ordered nationwide inspections and immediate withdrawal of affected products from shelves and online platforms.

Following the recall of HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato (190g jar) from 1,500 stores across Austria over suspected rodenticide contamination, the Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) under the Ministry of Health has issued an urgent alert and instructed local health departments nationwide, along with the food authority in Ho Chi Minh City, to conduct inspections.

Authorities are required to work with the relevant company to notify distributors and consumers to stop using the product and carry out recalls in accordance with regulations.

The VFA has also requested the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to inform e-commerce platforms and distributors to halt sales of the affected batches if they are circulating in Vietnam, remove listings related to substandard products, and handle violations in line with the law where applicable.

According to reporters, in several online parenting groups such as Cham con chuan khoa hoc (Scientific parenting) or An dam kieu Duc (German-style weaning), HiPP products are widely regarded as a top choice. Marketed as organic and free from preservatives and artificial coloring, many HiPP nutrition products are promoted as a convenient solution for busy parents who still want high-quality and clean food options for their children.

These products are available not only in major supermarkets and reputable mother-and-baby stores but are also widely sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, with origins ranging from officially imported goods to hand-carried items.

However, following reports of the recall and safety warning regarding the HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato 190g jars suspected of containing rodenticide, many families with young children have become increasingly concerned.

Medical experts note that rodenticides commonly contain chemicals such as fluoroacetate or fluoroacetamide, which are extremely toxic to the nervous system. Exposure can lead to seizures, coma, severe brain damage, cardiac injury, acute myocarditis, heart failure, arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock, and a characteristic drop in calcium levels. In severe cases, poisoning may result in multi-organ failure.

Parents are strongly advised not to be complacent. If a child shows signs such as fatigue, pale skin, unusual bruising, or vomiting after consuming a suspected product, they should be taken to a medical facility immediately for timely examination and treatment.

By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan