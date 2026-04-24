Ministry launches 2026 action month to strengthen food safety oversight

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has directed localities nationwide to intensify inspections, enforce violations, and publicly disclose results as part of a month-long campaign aimed at ensuring safer food supplies.

On April 23, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that it had issued an official request to localities to implement the 2026 “Action Month for Food Safety,” in line with Plan No. 598/KH-BCDTVSATTP dated April 10, 2026 of the central Inter-sectoral Steering Committee on Food Safety.

Hanoi's inter-agency task force inspects a facility supplying food to a communal kitchen. (Photo: SGGP)

The program prioritizes practical and action-oriented measures to strengthen effective control and bolster consumer confidence.

Under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's plan, solutions will focus on inspection, enforcement and public disclosure to drive tangible improvements in food safety assurance.

Local authorities are required to intensify inspections and oversight of food safety conditions at production and business establishments, with a focus on raw material origins, processing procedures and hygiene standards.

Violations will be strictly handled in accordance with regulations, with enforcement results publicly disclosed in the media, including the names of violating establishments and products.

The ministry also calls for inter-agency coordination among agriculture, health, police and market surveillance forces to monitor the entire supply chain from production to distribution. Inspections will target high-risk product groups and areas.

Relevant units are tasked with implementing traceability systems, providing guidance on labeling and ensuring transparency of product information.

The ministry further urges media outlets to promptly warn about counterfeit and substandard food products and guide the public in identifying potential risks.

Departments of Agriculture and Environment in cities and provinces are responsible for implementation at the local level and must report results to the ministry before May 20, 2026, for consolidation and submission to the central steering committee before May 30, 2026.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan