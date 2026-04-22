Three rabies deaths reported, health authorities issue urgent alert

Health authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have issued an urgent warning, calling for immediate preventive measures as rabies cases rise and three fatalities have already been recorded this year.

On May 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) issued a warning urging residents to proactively implement disease prevention measures, particularly during the current hot weather period, as rabies cases are rising rapidly.

Since the beginning of the year, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded three deaths from rabies. This is a concerning figure, as in less than four months, the number of cases has already exceeded 50 percent of the total recorded in 2025, which stood at five. Health experts say the ongoing extreme heat creates favorable conditions for rabies outbreaks, marking what is considered the peak season for the disease.

To protect individual and public health, HCDC recommends that residents do not keep dogs or cats that have not been vaccinated against rabies, refrain from raising pets without notifying local authorities, avoid letting dogs roam freely, prevent dog bites, and ensure pets do not contribute to environmental pollution. Preventive vaccination is also encouraged for high-risk groups, including veterinary workers, laboratory staff, dog slaughterhouse workers, and individuals living in or traveling to rabies-endemic areas.

Health experts advise that when bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies, people should remain calm and immediately perform proper first aid. The wound must be thoroughly washed for 15 minutes with soap and water (or clean water), then disinfected with alcohol at 45–70° or iodine solution to reduce the amount of rabies virus at the site. After initial treatment, individuals should promptly go to vaccination centers for medical consultation and timely administration of rabies vaccine or antiserum.

Authorities emphasize that under no circumstances should traditional medicine, herbal remedies, leaves, or folk methods be used to treat rabies, as this is a dangerous infectious disease that only modern medical intervention can address.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan