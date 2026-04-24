More than 600 attend launch ceremony marking World Malaria Day 2026

A launch ceremony in response to World Malaria Day 2026 under the theme “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.” was organized at Tam Thang Square in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City on April 24.

A launch ceremony in response to World Malaria Day 2026 under the theme “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.” is organized at Tam Thang Square in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City on April 24. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology, and the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward.

Attending the program were Dr. Doan Binh Minh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology; Mr. Nguyen Viet Dien, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control; Ms. Le Thi Thanh Binh, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Vung Tau Ward; and Ms. Tran Thi Bich Van, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward.

Dr. Doan Binh Minh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology, speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Doan Binh Minh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology, stated that in the global context, malaria remains a serious challenge. In 2024, there were an estimated 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths worldwide, underscoring that the fight against malaria continues to face significant difficulties and must not be approached with complacency.

In Vietnam, since 2021, the number of cases has been maintained at under 500 annually; in 2023, two deaths were recorded. The Southern region, including Lam Dong Province, has effectively kept the situation under control with fewer than 50 cases per year, most of which are imported cases.

According to the World Health Organization, over the past two decades, global efforts have helped avert an estimated 2.2 billion cases and 12.7 million deaths from malaria. However, the disease still claims approximately one life per minute worldwide.

Affirming that malaria is a borderless disease, Dr. Doan Binh Minh called on authorities, organizations, communities, and individuals to raise awareness, take proactive preventive measures, and ensure early detection and timely treatment. He also underscored the need to strengthen cooperation and to share resources and experience in order to accelerate progress toward malaria elimination.

As a locality officially recognized for eliminating malaria, the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward called on all residents, agencies, and units in the area to continue maintaining and enhancing the effectiveness of preventive measures, ensuring that no new malaria cases arise locally.

The locality also emphasized the need to strengthen early detection, case management, and timely treatment of suspected infections while stepping up communication and health education efforts to raise public awareness of the disease.

The walking procession follows the route: Tam Thang Tower Square – Le Hong Phong Street – Martyrs’ Memorial – Tam Thang Tower Square. (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of the program, the Organizing Committee deployed two parade groups. The walking procession followed the route: Tam Thang Tower Square – Le Hong Phong Street – Martyrs’ Memorial – Tam Thang Tower Square. The cycling procession covered the route: Tam Thang Tower Square – Le Hong Phong Street – Le Loi Street – Tran Hung Dao Street – Hoang Hoa Tham Street – Thuy Van Street – Tam Thang Tower Square (approximately 15 km).

Annually, on April 25, the World Health Organization commemorates World Malaria Day to underscore the global commitment to combating this dangerous disease, while calling for solidarity and concerted international action toward the goal of a malaria-free world. The day was officially established in 2007 at the 60th session of the World Health Assembly.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh