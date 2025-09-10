Vietnam launches national culinary culture awards program

The event took place aboard the floating Elisa Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City and marks the first nationwide initiative of its kind to honor outstanding contributors to the country’s culinary sector.



The cuisine at Elisa Floating Restaurant was introduced to guests and artisans on September 9.

The awards feature several categories, including Vietnamese Culinary Culture Artisan, Culinary Excellence Artisan, and National Artisan, along with two special titles: Researcher and Vietnamese Culinary Culture Ambassador.



The program recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to preserving, innovating, and promoting Vietnam’s culinary heritage.



VCCA President Nguyen Quoc Ky emphasized that the awards not only aim to honor chefs and artisans but also to affirm the Vietnamese culinary brand on the global stage, while encouraging knowledge transfer and training for younger generations.



A key highlight of the program is its transparent, non-profit, and fee-free selection process. The evaluation council comprises leading experts, researchers, master artisans, and representatives from regulatory agencies.



The delegates announce the information on September 9.

According to the VCCA, the program seeks to build a national culinary brand, positioning cuisine as both a cultural and spiritual asset as well as a driver of economic growth, tourism, and creative industry development. It also serves as the first step toward establishing the National Culinary Awards.



Applications are received from August 10 to October 30, with the awards ceremony scheduled for November 2025.



By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong