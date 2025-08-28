Culture/art

HCMC pavilion captivates visitors with immersive tech showcase

SGGPO

HCMC pavilion showcases cutting-edge technology at exhibition on 80 years of socio-economic achievements.

a31185e2-f1ab-4cfe-9d49-8f471e41f0bc-4697-2073.jpg.jpg
Visitors explore Cu Chi Tunnels through VR technology at the HCMC pavilion.

Ho Chi Minh City’s pavilion drew strong attention at the Exhibition on 80 Years of Socio-Economic Achievements with its creative use of modern technology to recreate the city’s history, culture, and development milestones on the morning of August 28.

d3deaa63-6c34-4e7b-838b-02ae1da1adf5-6883-4625.jpg.jpg
Nguyen Van Phong, a staff member at the HCMC pavilion, introduces visitors to hologram technology that brings artifacts to life.

Artifacts and historical sites that could not be physically displayed were vividly brought to life through hologram technology, offering visitors an immersive experience in a virtual space. The pavilion’s central theme begins at the main entrance with three conical hats symbolizing the formation of Saigon–Gia Dinh; each projects a film depicting cultural and historical narratives from different periods. Nearby, an AI-powered reception system assists in answering visitors’ questions.

A key highlight is a panoramic screen positioned at the heart of the pavilion, showcasing Ho Chi Minh City’s construction and growth from 1859 to the present through images and archival footage. Virtual reality technology is also employed to reconstruct the Cu Chi Tunnels and other iconic landmarks of the city. Complementing this, interactive kiosks provide digitalized information on HCMC’s economy, culture, defense, and foreign affairs, creating a thoroughly modern exhibition space.

dsc01106-1829-9441.jpg.jpg
Indoor exhibition space of Ho Chi Minh City’s pavilion
dsc01154-1-5030-1615.jpg.jpg
Visitors are delighted with tech-driven experiences at the HCMC pavilion.
dsc01166-1883-8586.jpg.jpg
dsc01179-2553-6245.jpg.jpg

Visitors also enjoyed a photo booth designed with signature HCMC frames, which allows instant downloads via QR codes. Meanwhile, an information robot greeted guests at the “HCMC Shaping the Future” stage area. According to Nguyen Van Phong, a pavilion staff member, when viewed from above, the entire exhibition space resembles a young woman wearing a conical hat with shoulder-length hair—a creative yet deeply symbolic design reflecting the city’s identity.

By Ha Nguyen, Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan

