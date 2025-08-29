HCMC’s comprehensive achievements presented in national exhibition in Hanoi

Through its exhibition space at the national showcase in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City aims to highlight its comprehensive achievements across various sectors, with a focus on key milestones, iconic developments, and areas of significant progress.

HCMC's exhibition area under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City—Spirit of the Era, Shaping the Future,” (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City is participating in the exhibition under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City—Spirit of the Era, Shaping the Future,” conveying the message “Proud of the Past—Connecting to the Future.”

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, stated that the city's exhibition space is designed to provide a concise yet profound portrayal of the more than 300-year journey of the Saigon–Gia Dinh region. It also reflects the historical integration of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces into Ho Chi Minh City, emphasizing the city's expansive scale and forward-looking development vision.

Ho Chi Minh City has recently reaffirmed its vision to become a megacity that is smart, green, and sustainable, deeply rooted in Southern Vietnamese identity, and on par with major hubs across Southeast Asia.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia visits the HCMC's exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City’s exhibition area features four main sections, each representing a distinct historical period.

“The Journey Southward” retraces the early days of exploration—establishing villages, building towns, opening markets, and asserting sovereignty over new lands.

“The Long Resistance and National Reunification” highlights key milestones in the city’s valiant struggle against colonial and imperial powers, brought to life through powerful images, artifacts, and eyewitness accounts.

“Fifty Years of Reconstruction, Innovation, and Renewal” reflects the city’s spirit of resilience and bold innovation in overcoming challenges and driving development since reunification.

"An Era of Rising—Vision for the Future" showcases Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic ambitions to expand and transform into a smart, green “mega-urban” center, standing shoulder to shoulder with leading metropolises in the region and beyond.

Delegates visit HCMC's exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

Through its exhibition space, Ho Chi Minh City aims to showcase its comprehensive achievements across key sectors, with a focus on key, prominent, and iconic areas.

In the economic sector, the city underscores its leading role as a major contributor to the state budget. It highlights accomplishments in the high-tech industry, financial services, logistics, and international trade. The exhibition also features strategic infrastructure projects such as expressways, metro lines, and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water seaport, along with the city's successes in regional and international cooperation.

In the cultural and social sphere, the exhibition presents tangible and intangible heritage, including Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music), Cai luong (southern opera), Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera), and traditional folk festivals. It also highlights the development of modern cultural institutions, achievements in education, healthcare, and social welfare; efforts to improve the quality of life; and models of a civilized, compassionate urban society that reflect the city's distinctive character.

Virtual reality technology booths attract numerous visitors eager to engage and explore. (Photo: SGGP)

In science and technology, the exhibition highlights achievements in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, smart urban development, and the establishment of innovation hubs. It also features key research and applied science projects aimed at supporting sustainable development.

In defense, security, and foreign affairs, Ho Chi Minh City affirms its role as a strategic rear base, ensuring a stable and secure environment. The city positions itself as a safe, reliable destination for international cooperation and investment.

“We hope that each visitor will not only witness the city’s achievements but also feel the resilient spirit, deep sense of solidarity, and boundless creativity, the very values that have shaped and continue to define the identity of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh,” said Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Miniature Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf figurine, an iconic landmark of Ho Chi Minh City, is prominently displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition honoring the country's achievements to commemorate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) officially opened at the National Exhibition Center in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune on August 28. The event offers a comprehensive showcase of the nation’s most prominent achievements across key sectors.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 5.

