National achievements exhibition draws nearly 7 million visitors

The exhibition honoring the country's achievements in Hanoi to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) attracted nearly seven million visitors as of September 7.

It underscores the significant public interest in this large-scale cultural and political event, the Steering Committee for the Exhibition of National Achievements said.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 15 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune.

The event offers a comprehensive showcase of the nation’s most prominent achievements across key sectors, including industry and technology, investment and trade, agriculture and rural development, healthcare, education, culture, sports, tourism, national defense, and foreign affairs.

A free screening of outstanding Vietnamese cinematic works is presented during the socio-economic achievements exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day.

One of the key highlights drawing large crowds, particularly students and young people, was a free screening of outstanding Vietnamese cinematic works. The film screening program is not only a meaningful cultural and artistic event but also a testament to the robust development of Vietnamese cinema. Distinguished films that have left a deep imprint, such as “Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh” (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass), the film series titled “Lat Mat” (Face Off) 7 & 8, “Mui Co Chay” (The Scent of Burning Grass), “Em Be Ha Noi” (The Little Girl of Hanoi), and others.

Notably, the film series also honors the image of President Ho Chi Minh through two works, including “Nguyen Ai Quoc in Hong Kong” and “Ho Chi Minh—The Image of the Leader.”

At building A, the festive spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival arrived early, with a vibrant lineup of cultural performances, traditional folk games, and children's theatrical plays. The joyful, heartwarming atmosphere provided a memorable experience for children and families alike. Activities including singing and dancing, lantern-making workshops, and traditional music performances also drew significant interest from attendees.

The national achievements exhibition not only offers the public a retrospective look at the country’s development journey but also fosters a sense of national pride and strengthens public confidence in the future. With a steadily growing number of visitors and a diverse array of meaningful activities, the event continues to stand out as a cultural highlight in the capital this September.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh