The new allure of silk painting

In the evolution of modern Vietnamese fine arts, silk painting once held a place of distinction, associated with the legacies of renowned masters.

Yet as artistic trends and public tastes shifted, the material fell into decline, at times seeming forgotten amid a surge of new materials.

A resurgence of silk

In 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association made silk painting the centerpiece of its Annual Fine Arts Awards, both to honor this traditional medium and to encourage creative innovation among artists.

The exhibition features 114 works by 89 artists, a number that reflects not just statistics but also the enduring passion of multiple generations of painters for a material that demands delicacy, patience, and technical mastery. Artists from HCMC, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai, Can Tho, Dong Nai, and Vinh Long have converged, creating a vibrant showcase that underscores the vitality of silk painting in Vietnam’s contemporary art scene.

Visitors view silk paintings at the 2025 Fine Arts Awards exhibition organized by the HCMC Fine Arts Association.

Once tied almost exclusively to lyrical, traditional themes, silk painting has been reimagined by a younger generation, who infuse it with modern perspectives. This change is no coincidence; it reflects a renewal that embodies the spirit of the times.

Critics note that in recent years, artists have boldly experimented with techniques and palettes, incorporating sharper contrasts and contemporary forms while retaining the medium’s inherent softness and poetic quality. This balance of tradition and modernity has imbued silk painting with a renewed emotional resonance.

According to artist Nguyen Trung Tin, Chairman of the 2025 Fine Arts Award Art Council, “The efforts of HCMC artists to revive silk painting have yielded positive results, shaping distinctive and original qualities that set them apart from their counterparts elsewhere.”

Inspiring new creativity

In an era of globalization, where diverse artistic trends continuously flow into Vietnam, the fact that young artists continue to embrace silk is a promising sign, proving the material’s intrinsic vitality. For this revival to be sustainable, however, more platforms—competitions, residencies, exhibitions, and international exchanges—are needed, alongside stronger emphasis in art education to inspire the next generation of creators.

This year’s first-prize winner, young artist Le Thi Que Huong, 29, studied silk painting at the HCMC University of Fine Arts and has since dedicated most of her time to the craft. For her, silk painting has become as natural as breathing. She prefers handwoven silk from Ha Nam, using both coarse and fine weaves, each offering its own unique character. She especially favors the coarse texture, which gives her colors greater vibrancy and depth.

“In silk painting, the compositional sketch is crucial. Once a line or color is applied, it cannot be erased or altered. Every step—from sketching to applying pigments—must be meticulously planned. It requires precision, patience, and confidence to master the medium. As a young artist living in a modern era, I draw inspiration from everyday life, allowing my paintings to capture and preserve fragments of contemporary existence,” Que Huong shared.

Today, silk painting has stepped out of its “safe zone” and embraced a contemporary spirit. Its revival is more than just the return of a material; it is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of Vietnamese traditional art. When tradition resonates with modern audiences, it not only survives but flourishes, reaffirming and amplifying the cultural identity of the nation.

