Veteran director, People’s Artist Pham Thi Thanh passes away

People’s Artist Pham Thi Thanh, a renowned and talented director of Vietnamese theater, passed away at 84, in Hanoi on September 3 at her residence in Hanoi.

Veteran director, People’s Artist Pham Thi Thanh

People’s Artist Pham Thi Thanh, former Director of the Tuoi Tre Theater (1991–1996), was one of Vietnam’s most accomplished contemporary stage directors.

Born into a well-known scholarly family, Mrs. Pham Thi Thanh showed a deep passion for the arts from an early age. At just 14, she joined the Central Art Troupe, marking the beginning of a lifelong dedication to the stage.

In 1970, she was sent to the Soviet Union to study theater directing. After seven years abroad, she returned to Vietnam and, together with director Ha Nhan, developed the proposal to establish the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theater. When the theater was officially founded in 1987, she served first as deputy director and later as director.

Under her leadership, the theater's first generation of actors matured into some of the most celebrated names in Vietnamese performing arts, including People’s Artists Lan Huong, Le Khanh, and Minh Hang, and Meritorious Artist Chi Trung.

Throughout her distinguished career, People’s Artist Pham Thi Thanh directed more than 200 theatrical productions. Nearly 20 of these earned gold medals, while many others received silver. She served as the chief director of numerous major cultural events in Vietnam, including the 990th anniversary of Thang Long–Hanoi, the 330th anniversary of Khanh Hoa, the centenary of Da Lat, and various editions of the Hue Festival.

She also played a pivotal role in bringing the works of celebrated playwright Luu Quang Vu to the stage, contributing to a vibrant period for Vietnamese theater during the 1980s and 1990s. Beyond directing, she dedicated herself to education, teaching at the Hanoi Academy of Theater and Cinema.

In recognition of her lifelong contributions to the arts, she was awarded the State Prize for Literature and Arts in 2012. She had previously been honored with the title of Meritorious Artist in 1988 and was named a People’s Artist in 1997.

The passing of Pham Thi Thanh leaves a profound void in Vietnam’s artistic community and among audiences who cherished the stage. She remains a shining example of passion, creativity, courage, and unwavering dedication to the performing arts.

