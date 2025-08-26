Culture/art

“The Beauty of ASEAN – Vietnam’s Imprint” photo contest announces winners

SGGP

The photo contest titled ‘The Beauty of ASEAN Nations – Viet Nam’s Imprint’ announced its winners during the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the same name on August 25.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-25-luc-183153-8429-9072.png
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition

The event, co-organized by the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City (VAFA), the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDÉCAF), and artLIVE, was held at IDÉCAF, located at 31 Thai Van Lung Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The competition aims to mark the 58th anniversary of the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (August 8, 1967–2025) and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s official accession to the ASEAN Community (July 28, 1995–2025).

The contest received support from the Consulate General of Malaysia, currently the rotating chair of ASEAN 2025, and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO). It aims to create a platform connecting photography enthusiasts, fostering cultural exchange among member countries, and promoting positive images of the region’s nature, people, and daily life.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-25-luc-183627-1361-1896.png
Photographer Truong Cong Luc (C) wins the first prize.
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-25-luc-183148-7546-2034.png
The organizer presents five consolation prizes.

The photo contest “The Beauty of ASEAN—Vietnam’s Imprint” aims to document the scenery, people, and everyday life across ASEAN member countries. Open to all individuals residing in Vietnam regardless of age or nationality, the competition received over 200 entries from more than 50 photographers.

The submitted works showcase images from all 10 ASEAN member states, reflecting the spirit of regional connection and cultural exchange. They offer diverse and emotionally rich perspectives on Asian life and people, from majestic and poetic natural landscapes to culturally and historically significant architecture to simple yet warm everyday moments.

Photographer Truong Cong Luc won the first prize with his work “The Unique Makeup Style of Myanmar Women.” The second prize went to Nguyen Thi Hong Lan for “Lighting up the Buddha Cave.” Two third prizes were awarded to Cao Thi Thanh Ha for “Ho Chi Minh City” and Nguyen Thu Dung for “Traces of Time.”

Five consolation prizes were given to Huynh Buu Tinh for “Water Festival – Bac Giang,” Tong Tran Son for “Singapore Fireworks,” Tran Kim Phung for “Peaceful Moments,” Do Trong Danh for “The Land of the Golden Temple,” and Huynh Quang Ngoc for “Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque.”

The outstanding works will be exhibited at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France until September 5. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge.

giai-i-nhai-i-t-867-7382.jpg (1)
"The Unique Makeup Style of Myanmar Women” by Truong Cong Luc
giai-i-nhii-9992-236.jpg
“Lighting up the Buddha Cave" by Nguyen Thi Hong Lan
giai-i-ba-2-8556-7510.jpg
"Traces of time" by Nguyen Thu Dung
giai-i-ba-1-4553-5500.jpg
"Ho Chi Minh City" by Cao Thi Thanh Ha
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-25-luc-183214-2501-8878.png
Visitors visit the exhibition.
By Thuy Tien, My Vy—Translated by Kim Khanh

