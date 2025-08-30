Laos-Vietnam Cuisine, Cultural and Trade Exchange Festival 2025 opens

The Laos' pavilion showcases the country’s signature products at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, and Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company.

In attendance were Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos to Ho Chi Minh City, and representatives of Southeast Asian consulates general, along with a large number of tourists, business representatives, and residents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Laos-Vietnam Cuisine, Cultural and Trade Exchange Festival 2025, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, Ho Xuan Lam, emphasized the significance of the event, the first of its kind held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival coincides with a series of historic milestones, including the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025); the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (March 22, 1955–2025); the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (December 2, 1975–2025); the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920–2025), the beloved leader of the Lao people; and the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2025).

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, Ho Xuan Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Laos-Vietnam Cuisine, Cultural and Trade Exchange Festival 2025 is not only an opportunity to review traditions and strengthen the close-knit bond between the peoples of the two nations but also a space for cultural, artistic, and culinary exchange and a showcase of the unique identities of each country, said Mr. Ho Xuan Lam.

The Laos-Vietnam Cuisine, Cultural and Trade Exchange Festival 2025 takes place from August 29 to September 2, 2025, featuring 22 exhibition booths representing 14 provinces of Laos. The event offers a vivid glimpse into the landscapes, people, local products, goods, and tourism potential of Laos, bringing the country closer to the Vietnamese people. It aims to foster deeper economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation, thereby contributing to the economic growth of both nations.

Delegates attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese and Lao business representatives engage in the Laos-Vietnam Cuisine, Cultural and Trade Exchange Festival 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoai Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh