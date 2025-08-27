Culture/art

Benefit concert raises VND4.2 billion for flood victims

SGGPO

A concert was held last night at the Vietnam National Convention and Exhibition Center in Dong Anh in Hanoi for storm victims.

The benefit concert successfully raised VND4.2 billion (US$159,377) to support communities in the Central region devastated by tropical storm Kajiki (storm No. 5).

4-91629590581525966545363-434-9534.jpg
At the concert

Despite heavy rains from the storm, more than 25,000 spectators gathered to attend the concert, titled "Vietnam in Me." Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event was part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Popular singers, including Soobin Hoang Son, Hoa Minzy, Duc Phuc, Erik, Quan A.P, Duong Hoang Yen, and the band Chillies, performed passionately in the rain. Their performances not only entertained the crowd but also evoked a strong sense of national pride and solidarity.

68-17562196712701133978428-9944-2309.jpeg
Despite heavy rain caused by Storm No. 5, more than 25,000 spectators gather at the Vietnam National Convention and Exhibition Center

The concert served as a powerful symbol of unity, demonstrating the compassion and shared values ​​that define the spirit of the Vietnamese people.

By Mai An - Translated by Dan Thuy

