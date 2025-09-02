Historic sites rekindle flow of memory, igniting flame of pride

As history is retold through artifacts and vivid exhibition spaces at museums across Ho Chi Minh City, memories of a time marked by national hardship and heroism come to life with striking clarity.

Each artifact stands as a living witness, guiding visitors back through time to relive the fervent spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

Late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang

Visitors explore the special exhibition titled "Ho Chi Minh – Portrait of a Man" at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts, located at 97A Pho Duc Chinh Street, Saigon Ward, is currently hosting a special exhibition titled "Ho Chi Minh—Portrait of a Man." The showcase features 80 works of art, including 59 oil and watercolor paintings by the late artist Dao Trong Ly (1951–2024), created during his time in Thailand from 2018 to 2024.

With respect for President Ho Chi Minh, he depicted important milestones in the life of the revolutionary leader, from his departure in search of a path to national salvation to the moment he joined the entire nation in celebrating independence.

Beyond portraying the image of a great national leader, Dao Trong Ly’s paintings also reflect the image of an outstanding leader; they also depict a simple, approachable person whose life was devoted entirely to the people and the nation.

The exhibition also features 21 propaganda posters created between 1969 and 1980. With bold lines and vivid colors, these artworks once served as powerful visual calls to action, energizing revolutionary movements. Today, they stand as vivid testimony to how generations of artists helped bring the image of President Ho Chi Minh into the hearts of millions.

In addition, the exhibition presenting images of President Ton Duc Thang, who was the intimate comrade-in-arms of President Ho Chi Minh, at Ton Duc Thang Museum located at No. 5 Ton Duc Thang Street, Saigon Ward, was organized to mark 25 years of Ton Duc Thang Award.

Through photographs and artifacts, the exhibition highlights hundreds of innovations introduced by outstanding workers, engineers, and laborers over the past 25 editions of the award. These contributions have played a vital role in transforming production processes and enriching the industrial city's creative tradition. Complementing the technical achievements are rare personal artifacts linked to the life of President Ton Duc Thang, donated by his family. Together, they form a rich, vivid, and intimate tapestry of memory.

The sound of a bamboo gong

In the thematic exhibition entitled “Autumn of Independence,” which opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum at No. 65 Ly Tu Trong Street, Saigon Ward, a bamboo gong once owned by Mr. Nguyen Van Nuong, a member of the Youth Vanguard Union in Quy Duc Commune, Binh Chanh District (now Hung Long Commune), stands as a poignant historical witness. The rustic bamboo gong resonated through the streets of Saigon during the August Revolution of 1945, echoing the spirit of a nation rising to reclaim its independence. Today, it speaks volumes to new generations, recounting the stirring tale of a people's heroic uprising.

On May 26, 1945, the Youth Vanguard movement was officially established and quickly gained momentum, attracting some 200,000 members from various social classes and walks of life. In Saigon, nearly every neighborhood, office, and government agency had its own Youth Vanguard chapter.

In those early days of resistance when hardship was a daily reality, the sound of the bamboo gong echoing through the night served as a powerful tool of communication. It summoned people to action, raised the alarm when enemy forces approached, and urged the people to take part in the struggles to protect the country. More than half a century has passed; the gong now rests quietly behind a museum glass case, yet its echoes still resonate, a poignant reminder that today’s independence and freedom are the hard-won fruits of sacrifice and unwavering determination.

The exhibition not only presents rare artifacts but also brings history closer to the younger generation.

Ms. Dang Tuyet Thanh, a guide at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, said that in addition to thematic exhibitions, the museum collaborates with schools to implement various experiential activities such as Local History Hours at the museum, the ‘I Love History’ Club, and mobile exhibitions. Through these initiatives, students not only listen to stories but also have the opportunity to see historical artifacts. This approach brings history closer to them, naturally planting the seeds of patriotism.

From paintings of President Ho Chi Minh and stories of President Ton Duc Thang to artifacts bearing the imprint of history, each exhibition during the Independence Autumn marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day serves as a bridge between the past and the present. It is where memory is brought to life, where pride in the nation and the aspiration to build a better future are reignited and shared. History is not preserved solely in the pages of books but also in every brushstroke and in each simple yet sacred artifact on display.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History at No. 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, Saigon Ward, in collaboration with the Viet Stamp Club, is hosting a special stamp exhibition titled "80 Years of Vietnam Reaching Out to the World."

The exhibition aims to showcase and honor the documentary and artistic value of postage stamps with the goal of preserving history and reflecting Vietnam’s cultural, political, and historical milestones, particularly during the August Revolution of 1945, the National Day, and the formative years of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 27.

By Hong Duong – Translated by Kim Khanh