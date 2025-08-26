Exhibition marks National Day with iconic historical artifacts

An exhibition themed “Autumn of Independence” opened at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on August 25 to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The display features more than 200 curated photos, documents, and objects, including valuable original artifacts. Highlights include the 1919 identity card in France of Nguyen Ai Quoc (the then name of President Ho Chi Minh), his photography business card, and the 1960 letter he sent to the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) Central Committee to invite an SED delegation to attend the congress of the Vietnamese Party and the celebration of the country's 15th National Day anniversary.

The exhibition is divided into two parts. The first presents materials from 1858 to September 2, 1945, chronicling Vietnam’s struggle for independence and the moment President Ho Chi Minh declared the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), the first people's democratic state in Southeast Asia, at Ba Dinh Square.

Students visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The second traces the country’s journey through the wars of resistance, the fights to safeguard borders and maritime sovereignty, post-war reconstruction, and nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) to achieve remarkable strides in all aspects today.

Mr. Vu Manh Ha, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum, said the exhibition aims to give the public an insight into the trying but glorious periods of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the great significance of the August Revolution in 1945; affirm the Party's leadeship over the national liberation, construction, and defence; and strengthen people's trust in the Party's leadership.

In addition, it looks to inspire patriotism, pride, and unity, while honouring the sacrifices that secured Vietnam’s independence and sovereignty. It also highlights the country’s progress and growing stature on the international stage.

The exhibition, held under the direction of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will run until December 25, 2025.

