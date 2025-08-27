Free screening of Vietnamese cinematic works marks 80th National Day

A free screening of 50 outstanding Vietnamese cinematic works will be presented during the socio-economic achievements exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

A scene in the film, “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi”

Accordingly, audiences visiting the exhibition at the National Exhibition and Convention Center at Dong Anh Commune in Hanoi will have the opportunity to enjoy free screenings of 50 outstanding Vietnamese films and participate in interactive sessions with artists, actors, and directors from August 28 to September 5.

The film screening program is not only a meaningful cultural and artistic event but also a testament to the robust development of Vietnamese cinema. Distinguished films that have left a deep imprint such as “Dao, Pho and Piano” (Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano), “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), “Mat biec” (Dreamy Eyes), “Mui co chay” (The Scent of Burning Grass), “Em chua 18” (Jailbait), the film series titled “Lat Mat” (Face Off) 7 & 8, and others.

Notably, the film series also honors the image of President Ho Chi Minh through two works, including “Nguyen Ai Quoc in Hong Kong” and “Ho Chi Minh—The Image of the Leader.” Additionally, several heroic historical films, such as "The Steel Fortress of Vinh Linh", will be featured, contributing to reaffirming the profound significance of the August Revolution and the enduring value of national unity.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to meet actors and production teams during the screenings. Featuring emotionally rich works that reflect Vietnamese life and culture, along with engaging interactive sessions, the program promises to offer a vibrant cinematic experience that bridges tradition and modernity during this significant national celebration.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh