Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Business Club office inaugurated

The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City officially launched the office of its Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Business Club today in Nha Be Commune.

Chairman Trang Huu Nghia of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event

The event was part of an effort to introduce new exchange and networking activities for businesses from both Vietnam and Laos.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice President Ho Xuan Lam of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), representatives from the Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and members of the newly formed business club.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Trang Huu Nghia of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and head of the Business Club said that the club is a voluntary organization. Its members comprising business leaders, individuals, and other organizations aim to contribute to the strong relationship between the two nations through practical and impactful activities.

Representatives of businesses and individuals present symbolic plaques of contribution to charitable activities.

The club is designed to serve as a platform and a bridge for business people to network, expand their relationships, and identify opportunities for cooperation and development between Vietnamese and Lao localities. It brings together a diverse range of businesses and individuals from various sectors, including economics, trade, culture, society, and agriculture.

Laotian students are gifted

Established in February 2025, the club has already shown steady growth. In addition to fostering business cooperation, it has engaged in social and charitable activities and organized visits between localities of the two countries. These efforts contribute to expanding people-to-people diplomacy and strengthening the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

During the event, club members presented a symbolic plaque representing nearly VND400 million (US$15,165) contributed to social and charitable causes.

The new office for the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Business Club is located at 915/46A Le Van Luong Street of HCMC’s Nha Be Commune.

By Hoai Nam - Translated by Anh Quan