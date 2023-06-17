Vietnam joins Hong Kong International Travel Expo



The English and Chinese versions of Vietnam Pictorial, a magazine published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), are on display at the annual expo, also the biggest travel event in Hong Kong. ITE-2023, in its 37th edition, brings together more than 400 enterprises from over 50 countries and territories worldwide.

In an interview granted to VNA correspondents in Hong Kong, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam noted his belief that tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong will soon be restored, even grow stronger than that before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, saying the two sides hold great potential for the collaboration.

Ngo Tri Hung, chief of the airline's branch in Hong Kong, said the expo will help promote the image of Vietnam and Vietnam Airlines among Hong Kong people, while boosting Vietnamese tourism in the time ahead.

The number of Hong Kong visitors to Vietnam is expected to rise in the second half of this year. Therefore, the carrier said it will increase its daily flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Hong Kong to two from July. Some businesspersons suggested that visa procedures should be accelerated to attract more Hong Kong tourists to the Southeast Asian nation.

Within the framework of the expo, there will be workshops on tourist destinations and products, and tourism trends, thus helping recover Hong Kong’s tourism sector completely. The expo is expected to welcome some 60,000 visitors.