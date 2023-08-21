Vietnam joins 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship with 14 players

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team has enlisted 14 confirmed players for the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, and the sole addition to the previous lineup is Pham Thi Hien.

On August 21, the Vietnam Sports Administration made the decision to form the Vietnamese women's volleyball team to compete in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

The roster for the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, as outlined by the Vietnam Sports Administration, comprises the following players: Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Pham Thi Hien, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Tran Tu Linh, and Le Thi Thanh Lien.

Thus, the most recent addition to the Vietnamese women's volleyball team lineup, in comparison to their involvement in recent international tournaments, is middle blocker Pham Thi Hien. This adjustment stems from the decision to recall experienced middle blocker Dinh Thi Tra Giang by her management team - VietinBank, after the conclusion of the international volleyball tournament in Lao Cai.

Tra Giang's return is to facilitate her specialized training for the upcoming second phase of the national championship. As a result, Pham Thi Hien was selected to fill the position left vacant by Tra Giang. Notably, Pham Thi Hien is a promising young talent trained by the women’s volleyball team of the Signal Corps Command.

Scheduled to occur from August 30 to September 6, the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will unfold in Nakhon Ratchasima. This championship will witness the participation of 14 representative teams hailing from various nations and territories across the continent. As per the draw results, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team is placed in Group C, joined by Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, and South Korea.

The competition will initiate in a round-robin configuration, followed by the continuation of the second round of group-stage matches. The two highest-ranking teams from Group C will move on to the second group stage, where they will join the top two teams from Group A (consisting of Thailand, Australia, and Mongolia) to compete for two slots in the semi-finals.

The latest edition of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship took place in 2019, with the Vietnamese women's volleyball team absent. The championship title was claimed by the Japanese women's team, who emerged as champions by defeating Thailand in the final match.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team, competing in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, continues to feature outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy. This event is Thanh Thuy's last international tournament before the Vietnamese women's volleyball team participates in ASIAD 19-2022 this September. She will not take part in the ASIAD 19-2022 because she must return to Japan.

At present, the members of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team are split into two groups - the Vietnam Women's Volleyball Team 1 and the Vietnam Women's Volleyball Team 2 - both participating in an international volleyball tournament in Lao Cai, scheduled to conclude on August 26.