Vietnam-India co-production film premieres

The first-ever Vietnam-India film collaboration titled “Love in Vietnam” officially premieres for audiences in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5.

The producer presents flowers to the Vietnamese actors. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vipra Pandey, expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew from both countries for their contributions to the first collaborative film between India and Vietnam. He hoped that each Vietnamese audience would act as an ambassador, spreading the film’s message as well as the spirit of friendship and the unique cultural heritage of both nations.

Producer Captain Rahul Bali shared that the film’s premiere in Vietnam holds special significance. It was filmed 75 percent on location at several iconic Vietnamese destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Da Lat, and Phu Quoc.

The film directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi is based on the bestseller “Madonna in a Fur Coat.” The movie features a stellar cast, including the charming Shantanu Maheshwari and the stunning Avneet Kaur, along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

The film will be released in theaters nationwide starting January 9.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vipra Pandey, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi and actress Kha Ngan (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh